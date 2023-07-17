Home Cities Delhi

Delhi deluge: That sinking feeling

many said they lost everything, some cried having to spend nights under a tarpaulin sheet while some were simply stunned at sudden abandonment.

Published: 17th July 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

People relocate to safer places as the Yamuna remains inundated, on Sunday | parveen Negi

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A gradual fall in the Yamuna level on Sunday after days of severe flooding began to unveil the sufferings of those living in low-lying areas: many said they lost everything, some cried having to spend nights under a tarpaulin sheet while some were simply stunned at sudden abandonment.

No firm reply was forthcoming from the city government as people grappled with waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Residents in waterlogged areas such as ITO, Civil Lines, Rajghat, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bank, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and Yamuna Bazar saw no help coming. A fresh spell of rain added to their despair. Traffic too crawled amid sweat and grime.

The water level significantly dropped to 205.90 metres, almost one metre below Saturday’s mark, and is expected to go further down. An operation to open a gate of Yamuna Barrage at ITO is underway by an Indian Naval diving team. After remaining shut for three days, the gates of Yamuna Bank metro station were opened on Sunday.

As floodwater battered Delhi in one part, the battle for potable water became grave in another part of the city. On Sunday, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation ran out of water tankers and had to issue an advisory asking all ministers, MPs, foreign embassies and other VIPs, apart from residents living in the Lutyens’ zone, to “minimise” their water usage, officials told this newspaper.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Cabinet colleagues and top officials were seen taking stock of arrangements to provide relief to the flood victims living in various camps. The CM announced the city government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar and other documents were lost.

The CM also announced some monetary compensation. “Many families living on the river banks have suffered…In some families, entire household goods were washed away. As much as Rs 10,000 per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP, saying it falsely accused AAP of not paying for the maintenance of the ITO barrage even though it is managed by the Haryana government.

Water level on Sunday 205.52 m

Danger mark 205.33 m

Expected on July 17 (10 am) 205.22 m

Breached level on  July 12  208 m

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna river Flood abandonment waterlog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp