Delhi deluge: That sinking feeling

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A gradual fall in the Yamuna level on Sunday after days of severe flooding began to unveil the sufferings of those living in low-lying areas: many said they lost everything, some cried having to spend nights under a tarpaulin sheet while some were simply stunned at sudden abandonment.

No firm reply was forthcoming from the city government as people grappled with waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. Residents in waterlogged areas such as ITO, Civil Lines, Rajghat, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bank, Sarai Kale Khan, Pragati Maidan and Yamuna Bazar saw no help coming. A fresh spell of rain added to their despair. Traffic too crawled amid sweat and grime.

The water level significantly dropped to 205.90 metres, almost one metre below Saturday’s mark, and is expected to go further down. An operation to open a gate of Yamuna Barrage at ITO is underway by an Indian Naval diving team. After remaining shut for three days, the gates of Yamuna Bank metro station were opened on Sunday.

As floodwater battered Delhi in one part, the battle for potable water became grave in another part of the city. On Sunday, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation ran out of water tankers and had to issue an advisory asking all ministers, MPs, foreign embassies and other VIPs, apart from residents living in the Lutyens’ zone, to “minimise” their water usage, officials told this newspaper.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Cabinet colleagues and top officials were seen taking stock of arrangements to provide relief to the flood victims living in various camps. The CM announced the city government will set up special camps for those whose Aadhaar and other documents were lost.

The CM also announced some monetary compensation. “Many families living on the river banks have suffered…In some families, entire household goods were washed away. As much as Rs 10,000 per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the BJP, saying it falsely accused AAP of not paying for the maintenance of the ITO barrage even though it is managed by the Haryana government.

Water level on Sunday 205.52 m

Danger mark 205.33 m

Expected on July 17 (10 am) 205.22 m

Breached level on July 12 208 m

