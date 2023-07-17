House of drug trafficker with ties to Afghanistan syndicate confiscated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking action against the infamous 51-year-old drug trafficker involved in smuggling contraband with linkages to Afghanistan-based drug syndicates, the Finance Ministry has ratified a freezing order issued by the Delhi Police for forfeiture of the property of the accused.

The accused, identified as Parvez Alam alias ‘Doctor’, was the owner of a three-storey house in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area which has been now confiscated by the government. Divulging details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said in July last year, on a specific intelligence input a team of Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Crime Branch seized three kilograms of heroin from the possession of Nasim Barkazay, a resident of Kabul, Afghanistan.

“ANTF had unearthed this Afghanistan-based international drug syndicate, run by Haji Naimat Ullah (an Afghan national), who fled from India between October-November 2021. He informed that the drugs were in possession of Parvez Alam, a resident of Bhajanpura, Delhi,” the Special CP said. Acting upon the tip-off, 7.4 kgs of heroin and `1.25 lakh were recovered from Parvez Alam and he was arrested. On further investigation, it was revealed that the accused Parvez had been arrested in 2014 by Delhi Crime Branch, with 1.3 kgs of heroin.

“These cases established that Parvez Alam is a habitual offender of NDPS Act, 1985 and is involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs with the Afghanistan-based drug syndicate for the last many years. Consequently, a proposal for the detention of Parvez Alam under PIT-NDPS Act was sent to the Ministry of Finance,” the senior official said. The alleged Alam’s property was identified and ownership of his property was established.

“There was a strong reason to believe that the house was being maintained through illegally earned money by drug trafficking, as he has no other source of income. Hence a freezing order was served upon Parvez Alam for the said property,” Yadav said.

