Man overhears hijacking plan, alerts Air India

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A bike taxi rider in Assam made a call to the Air India call centre in Pune and told them that he overheard someone talking about hijacking an Israel-bound flight from the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to register a case in this regard.

However, official sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that so far they have not found anything suspicious in the matter. The incident happened on July 13 when a man named Anurag, a resident of Guwahati, called the Air India call centre in Pune at 6.05 am and told them that he overheard another person saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked.

The threat call alerted the security agencies which then first informed Guwahati Airport where a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened in this connection. The officials of the Air India call centre in Pune then informed the Delhi Police about the matter which then registered an FIR. unde relevant sections. So far we have not found anything but the matter is still under investigation, the

source said.

NEW DELHI: A bike taxi rider in Assam made a call to the Air India call centre in Pune and told them that he overheard someone talking about hijacking an Israel-bound flight from the national capital, prompting the Delhi Police to register a case in this regard. However, official sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that so far they have not found anything suspicious in the matter. The incident happened on July 13 when a man named Anurag, a resident of Guwahati, called the Air India call centre in Pune at 6.05 am and told them that he overheard another person saying that a flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be hijacked. The threat call alerted the security agencies which then first informed Guwahati Airport where a meeting of the BTAC (Bomb Threat Assessment Committee) was convened in this connection. The officials of the Air India call centre in Pune then informed the Delhi Police about the matter which then registered an FIR. unde relevant sections. So far we have not found anything but the matter is still under investigation, the source said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });