Panel on flood hasn’t met in last two years

NEW DELHI: Amid claims by the Delhi government about regular monitoring of the Yamuna to assess the flood situation in the city, sources at Raj Niwas revealed that the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-headed apex panel for flood and preparedness did not meet in the last two years despite multiple reminders from the officials.

The allegation has come at a time when Delhi is battling a flood-like situation due to the Yamuna crossing the danger mark and submerging multiple areas. However, the AAP government refuted the claims, saying that ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj jointly chaired such a meeting on July 9.

Sources said that a compulsory meeting of the apex committee “should have taken place by the end of June and issued a flood control order.” They also said Kejriwal has no choice but to blame himself for the flood that has led to pathetic conditions in the city.

“The Apex Committee meeting ensures seamless coordination between various agencies, including GNCTD, GOI, Army and Central Water Commission. A compulsory meeting of the Apex Committee should have taken place by June end. Such an order was issued without the Committee meeting and without preceding preparations,” said an official.

“Kejriwal has none other than himself to blame. A file was submitted to the CM for convening the mandatory meeting but he chose not to even look at this,” a Raj Niwas official said.

Flood misery continues

Ministers, MPs, embassies and other VIPs and residents in the Lutyens zone asked to “minimize” water use as NDMC runs out of water tankers.

Anticipating a spurt in vector-borne diseases after the floods, the Delhi government has chalked out an action plan.

All government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna will remain closed on Monday.

Chandrawal water treatment plant, one of the three shut since the flooding, has resumed operations.

Heavy rains lashed some parts of the capital on Sunday evening. Light rain and thundershowers are forecast on Sunday morning.

CM Arvind Kejriwal announces compensation of `10,000 per affected family.

