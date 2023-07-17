Home Cities Delhi

Water level of Yamuna in Delhi rises slightly to 205.58 metres, still above danger mark

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps.

FILE: People relocating to a safer place after the Yamuna river inundated the nearby areas in New Delhi, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a receding trend, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the water has started receding and people will soon be able to go back to their homes from relief camps.

"We have to help them get their life back to normal. I appeal to all people to help them. This is a work of virtue," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Minister Atishi said the road behind Red Fort, which was inundated, has been cleared by the Public Works Department (PWD) and it would be open for commuters soon.

Chief Minister Kejriwal also thanked the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and all other officers for their cooperation in the relief and rescue effort.

Yamuna river in Delhi

