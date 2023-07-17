Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna water level rising but not a threat for people in Delhi, says Atishi 

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

People remove water from their house at Yamuna Ghat in New Delhi, Sunday July 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again.

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

"The Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this. But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet.

Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark," Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

