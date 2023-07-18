Home Cities Delhi

4 people drown in Yamuna in Faridabad 

Owing to the flood in the national capital, four people drowned here in separate incidents in the last two days, police said on Monday. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Owing to the flood in the national capital, four people drowned here in separate incidents in the last two days, police said on Monday. Three bodies were recovered on Sunday evening while one body was fished out from the flooded Yamuna on Monday, they added.

The first incident took place when two brothers Darshan Singh and Manga Singh, who were residing at a relief camp for flood-hit families, went to their farm in Latipur village to check on their cattle on Sunday evening, the police said. As Darshan suddenly lost balance, he slipped into floodwaters.

On being informed by Manga, teams of police and the NDRF reached the spot and fished out Darshan’s body, they added.  In a similar incident, Rupa, who was residing with her family at a relief camp, tried crossing the river on Sunday to check on their house in Kabulpur village and slipped into deep waters. Her body was recovered by police on Monday morning. 

In the third incident, the police recovered a body floating in the river from the Dulhepur village area on Sunday late evening. The deceased has been identified as Ajit, a resident of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. Another body was found floating in the Yamuna river near Shiv Enclave on Sunday late evening. 

