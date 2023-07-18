City in duress, but Kejriwal absent: BJP

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday cornered the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that at the time of troubles and distress, the CM has gone to attend the Opposition meet in Bangalore.

BJP senior leader, Ravi Shankar Prasad, expressed his disappointment over Kejriwal’s absence while the city grappled with severe flooding. Prasad highlighted the distress faced by the people of Delhi, emphasising that they were not receiving adequate drinking water and were struggling amidst the submerged conditions.

He condemned Kejriwal’s decision to attend the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru while his presence was needed in Delhi. Prasad labelled this behaviour as both shameful and irresponsible on the part of the CM. Adding to their criticism, the saffron party also criticised the compensation package offered by the AAP-led Delhi government to flood victims.

Virendra Sachdeva, the party president, deemed the compensation amount of Rs 10,000 per family as insufficient. Furthermore, Sachdeva raised concerns about the government’s ability to manage future challenges, such as waterborne diseases and drinking water shortages. Expressing his dismay, Sachdeva questioned the whereabouts of the three Rajya Sabha MPs, 62 legislators, and 135 AAP councillors during this critical crisis.

Sachdeva further added that the residents of Delhi are deeply surprised that while the people in East Delhi and certain areas of North Delhi are dealing with severe flooding and water shortages, the chief minister has traveled to Bangalore for political purposes.

Cong says Rs 10,000 compensation ‘too little’

A day after the Kejriwal government announced a financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families; the Delhi Congress said the compensation was “too little”. Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said, “The Rs 10,000 compensation announced by the Kejriwal government is too little for those affected.” The party demanded that the Delhi government forms a high-level committee to assess the losses of the flood-hit people here.

