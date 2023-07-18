Clean eating, clear face

suparna trikha By

Express News Service

I have come across so many women who suffer from pimples. Come to think about it now, not only women but men and teenagers too, have pimples. Teenagers, mainly, don’t know what to do with their skin and eat junk food all day, resulting in pimples all over.

I have seen people worry about their problematic skin and buy endless lotions, packs, anti-pimple cream-hoping for magical solutions overnight and many and most times find none. How many of us really stop to think that pimples might be an internal problem and we have to treat them accordingly? We have to keep in mind that it is a combination of internal versus external care that really helps reduce and remove these troublesome zits. First, let’s talk about internal care.

If you have been suffering from this problem, the most important thing is to keep a clean stomach. Avoid constipation at all costs. Take lots of green veggies like spinach, lettuce, cabbage, fenugreek, celery and plenty of fresh salads and seasonal fruits. Drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily and try and take some natural fresh uncanned juices. This will help flush out toxins and cleanse your digestive system. Avoid red meats and if you have to have non-vegetarian food have lean meats, like fish and chicken.

It is also important to avoid certain other foods – say a firm no to sweets, fried foods, heavy oily and gravy dishes, chocolates, ice creams and aerated drinks. I have seen youngsters quench their thirst with colas instead of water and their parents not saying anything at all. Never do this and if you are a parent never allow it to happen. Teach your youngsters from an early age to eat green vegetables and fruits and drink plenty of water, it may be difficult at times, but believe me, they will thank you in the longer run.

Now coming to the topic of external care of stubborn pimple prone skin- the golden rule is to keep clean at all times, I emphasise- squeaky clean! Oily skin is always prone to sprouting pimples. Often, they start from blackheads and whiteheads and then go on to become stubborn, pus-filled pimples.

Make an antiseptic face tonic with the following ingredients-100 gm fresh mint leaves, boiled in 1 litre of water, strained and cooled and 1 tsp of camphor. Dissolve it in the solution completely. Store this in the fridge and wipe your skin with this several times a day to remove excess oiliness. Make a skin pack with the following – sandalwood powder, fuller’s earth, camphor and rose water. Mix this and keep in a small bowl in the fridge and apply on clean skin. Let it dry completely and wash off with cold water. Try this three to four times a week for results.

I would also like to emphasise the fact that constantly touching pimples with dirty fingers is not going to make them disappear – they’ll remain there. Whatever you do, don’t pick or squeeze them. This will not only cause infection but also leave marks.

If you have already made the mistake of squeezing them and suffer from marks, there is a simple homemade pack that may reduce the marks but not make them disappear altogether. Mix dried green pea powder with sandalwood powder, 10 ground cloves, rice powder, mint powder, neem powder, Fuller’s earth and camphor and stir in some rose water. Apply all over face and neck and scrub into the skin in rotating movements very gently. Wash off after 5-7 minutes and see how clean your skin feels. Done regularly, this exfoliating scrub will help lighten the marks.

Now that I have tried to make you understand how to tackle stubborn pimples, start right away. But remember that no one holds a magic wand to change anything, except you, and for that you need to work towards it with regularity and discipline.

Suparna trikha

The columnist is a beauty and nature care expert

@suparnatrikha

