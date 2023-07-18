Delhi hospitals put on alert as vector-borne diseases surge

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid flooding and waterlogging in various parts of Delhi, the fear of vector-borne diseases like dengue, chikungungya and malaria has been rising as well. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported 27 cases of dengue in the national capital this week while a total of 163 cases have been reported this year so far.

As the Yamuna water started to recede, a public health threat is now on the anvil. An uptick in the vector-borne diseases has been reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In a report released by MCD’s anti-malaria operations, the dengue cases reported this month so far remained equivalent to the cases reported in May and April.

Officials said the reason behind the spike in dengue cases can be attributed to the flood and waterlogging situation in Delhi caused due to the heavy rains and the rise in the water level of Yamuna. The city had recorded 18 cases of dengue in April while 23 such cases were reported in May. In this month so far, 41 cases of dengue have been logged by the MCD. Meanwhile, cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are being reported from relief camps.

“This year 163 cases have been reported so far out of which 43, more than one-fourth cases were reported in the month of July alone, which suggests flooding to be a major contributor behind the spike,” a senior public health official of MCD said. Meanwhile, all Delhi government departments have been instructed to monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital, city Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday. He also said that the trend of vector-borne diseases is not being seen at the moment from the relief camps but complain ts of conjunctivitis and skin allergy issues have risen, health officials deputed at Akshardham said.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi rose slightly to 205.58 metres on Monday morning from 205.52 metres the night before. The river has been in spate for the last one week, swelling to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978, inundating several key areas in Delhi, after submerging the flood plains.

Stay put in camps as water level rising: Atishi

With the water level in the Yamuna showing a rising trend, the Delhi government urged people on Monday to stay put in the relief camps while assuring them that they are not facing any threat, even as some of them returned to their homes and shops to begin the exercise of rebuilding them. Approximately 26,784 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected low-lying areas of Delhi, out of whom around 18,416 people are staying in 47 relief camps (including temporary camps as well as pucca buildings - schools, community centres etc.). The others have been shifted to the places of their choice - relatives’ houses, rented accommodation etc. Due to heavy rain in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of the Yamuna rose slightly, Delhi Minister Atishi said.

Alert for killer in still Water

Flooding and waterlogging bring in their wake vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungungya and malaria. Amid emerging cases of dengue, the civic body has launched a mega action plan to tackle the diseases

Mega action plan

Fogging and spraying of insecticides in flood relief camps

700 stickers, 37 banners put up to spread awareness

1,000 ORS packets and 160 bottles of chlorine (for clean water) distributed in camps

1031 Emergency helpline to be operational

