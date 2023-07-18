Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to hold 3 rounds of UG admission process

They said classes for these programmes will commence from August 16.

Published: 18th July 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University will conduct three rounds of seat allocation for undergraduate programmes for the upcoming academic year, with the first allocation list to be announced on August 1, officials said on Monday. They said classes for these programmes will commence from August 16.

The university on Monday began phase two of the undergraduate admission process wherein candidates will choose their preferred programmes and colleges. It has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed Phase-I and wish to edit and modify certain fields.  Delhi University is taking admission through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS (UG)-2023) using Common University Entrance Test marks.

A Common Seat Allocation System portal was launched in June. “...The university announces the commencement of Phase-II of Common Seat Allocation System from Monday,” the university said in a four-page notification. The National Testing Agency last week announced the result of the CUET examination conducted in May and June. “In this phase, the candidates who had completed Phase-I will have to log in to their dashboard to choose their preferred programs and college combinations, subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria,” the notification said.

1st list to be out on Aug 1 
The first CSAS allocation list will be announced on August 1 and the candidates would be given four days till August 4 to accept the allocated list. Colleges will be able to verify and approve the applications by August 7 and the last date for online payment of fees for the students allocated seats in the first list will be July 6, the university said. Second list will be displayed on August 7.

