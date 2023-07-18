Delhi woman's family stabs 25-year-old boyfriend to death over affair 

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad allegedly by the family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said.

The deceased was identified as Salman, a resident of Brahmpuri who was friendly with the girl for the past two years and the girl’s family was opposed to their relationship.

On Monday, her father Manzoor and her brothers- Mohsin and a minor, attacked Salman, while he was on a motorcycle, the police said.

Salman was stabbed in the neck and chest and died on the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

He told that they got a call around 5.15 pm telling them that a person was stabbed in Gali number-2 near Kalyan Cinema in Jafrabad's Chauhan Banger.

The murder was caught on the CCTV camera in the area. CCTV footage shows Salman riding his bike with two other people in a narrow Jafrabad lane. The three men are stopped by a few men, allegedly his girlfriend's family, who then brandish sharp weapons and stab him to death. Salman's two companions flee from the scene on seeing the daylight murder.

The Delhi Police have registered a case and have deployed teams to track down the three accused who are on the run.

(With inputs from PTI)

