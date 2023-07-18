Home Cities Delhi

DU notifies dates for exams postponed, to be held from July 26

Delhi University has notified the dates of exams that were postponed in the wake of a flood-like situation in the national capital.

Published: 18th July 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University has notified the dates of exams that were postponed in the wake of a flood-like situation in the national capital. The notification for rescheduled second-year examination for regular, School of Open Learning and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board students was issued on Monday. 

The theory exams scheduled for July 17, 18 and 19 will now be conducted on July 26, August 1 and August 2. The practical exams which were supposed to be conducted on July 14, 15, and 16 will now be conducted on August 3, 4 and 5. 

The water level of the Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. 

