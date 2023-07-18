Home Cities Delhi

Full restoration of halted supply expected tomorrow: Delhi Jal Board

Published: 18th July 2023

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The full normalcy of pipe water supply in the city is expected to be restored by Tuesday as the third water treatment plant (WTP) started functioning partially on Monday, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairperson (VC) Somnath Bharti said. 

Bharti said that two phases of the WTP have now become operational. “Only one phase is not working properly which we expect to resume to full functionality by Wednesday. Currently, the water deficit is only 33 MGD. We will have full restoration by Wedneday,” he added.

He also said that some of the machinery was damaged by the flooding of the water treatment plansts and efforts are on to repair them at the earliest.  “It is taking time and that’s why the water deficit maintains. But we will finish it very soon,” he added. 

“...supply to the tune of 47 MGD more has been restored by the hardworking DJB engineers and now with this Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant operational, restoring the water to the tune of 101 MGD. We are working now to restore left over 33 MGD,” the DJB VC stated on Twitter.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too shared the day’s development via a tweet, “Capacity of Wazirabad Water treatment plant is 134 MGD. It has started producing 54 MGD. The equipment got most damaged in this plant. Hopefully, it shud start working on full capacity soon. Engineers are working 24x7 (sic),” he posted on the microblogging website. 

The unprecedented flood situation in the city accentuated the shortage of water supply in the city as the Delhi government shut down three WTPs—at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla—on Thursday after 
they got submerged in the flood water of Yamuna while it forced one plant at Sonia Vihar to 
function only 25 per cent of its capacity.

