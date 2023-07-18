Lawyers will cooperate with frisking in courts, police inform Delhi HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Monday informed the High Court it has been decided that bar association office-bearers of various courts here will not create any hindrance in security drill and will cooperate with staff. A status report filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Security (Courts), said the decision was taken at a joint meeting of all stakeholders including the members of Bar Council of Delhi, Bar Associations of courts and senior police officers from the Security Unit, District and Traffic Unit.

The high court was hearing its own suo motu case as well as a petition on the safety and security in court premises following the September 24, 2021, shootout in a courtroom in Rohini district court that killed three persons. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula perused the status report which was filed on July 11 based on the minutes of May 6 meeting and asked the police to submit a fresh report on the issue of strengthening the safety and security of court complexes here.

The bench said the fresh status report must be based upon the recommendations and the steps suggested and implemented as per the joint meeting conducted by all the stakeholders on May 6. The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 9. The status report, filed through Delhi government standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Panwar, said it has been decided in the meeting that the office-bearers of all the bar associations of all the district courts as well as Delhi High Court will cooperate with the security staff and not create any hindrance in the security drill.

“The lawyers carrying any litigant/ client with him/ her in the vehicle inside the court premises will drop the person outside the court complex who will pass through the security check. The Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed that BCD has started working on issuance of uniform Smart chip/ QR Code enabled ID cards to the advocates for entry into court complex. He has further informed that these ID cards for the advocates shall be applicable in all the district courts,” the report said.

