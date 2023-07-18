Home Cities Delhi

Mission 2024: AIMIM to form third front in Bihar, JD(U) retorts

Iman said that AIMIM had not been included in the anti-BJP front even as his party was so vocal against it.

Published: 18th July 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 12:42 PM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's party--All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)--will form a third front in Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Providing details of the AIMIM's strategy, state party president Akhtarul Iman contended that the ruling parties used Muslims as a vote bank, but no special attention was given to their education and overall development.

He said that talks were being held with like-minded parties for creating a third front ahead of the LS election. The outcome of these talks will be known soon, he told the media on the sidelines of Opposition parties meeting being held in Bengaluru.

“We have been forced to form a third front in Bihar as the grand alliance only wants the votes of Muslims, but they are not to be given their rights. They have been used only as a vote bank so far. But people now understand their gameplan,” he added.

Iman said that AIMIM had not been included in the anti-BJP front even as his party was so vocal against it. It only exposes the grand alliance only wants the votes of Muslims but it does not want to become a partner in their struggle, he said.

“We will show our strength to both the NDA and the grand alliance,” he remarked. It will be interesting to see how the grand alliance deals with the situation arising due to the formation of the third front by AIMIM with like-minded parties.

Meanwhile, JD (U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar took a dig at AIMIM for its decision to form the third front in Bihar by stating that it would stand first from the bottom.

“People have understood their reality and consider them as the ‘B’ team of BJP. They should not have any confusion that they have the support of Muslims,” he remarked.

AIMIM had won five seats in the Seemanchal region in the 2020 assembly polls but later four of them joined Rashtriya Janata Dal led by Lalu Prasad.

Seemanchal comprises Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar and Purnea districts which have a sizable Muslim population. 

