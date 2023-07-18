Home Cities Delhi

Rains lash Delhi amid flooding in parts of city 

The weather department had forecast moderate rain in the national capital on Tuesday.

Published: 18th July 2023 02:30 PM

Delhi rains

Waterlogged roads in the national capital. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday even as parts of the city continued to grapple with a flood-like situation due to a swollen Yamuna.

Lajpat Nagar, East of the Kailash area in south Delhi, and parts of central Delhi including the Delhi Secretariat area, among other areas, received rainfall.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius.The humidity level in the morning stood at 89 per cent. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a low of 26. 4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, and a high of 34. 2 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal.

