Delhi Excise Policy: Place chargesheet against businessmen, HC tells CBI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to place before it the copy of the charge sheet filed against businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was informed by the counsel for Nair and Boinpally that the copy of the charge sheet filed by the CBI before a trial court is not on the record. “Let the copy of the charge sheet be placed on record. List on October 6,” the court said. It was hearing CBI’s pleas challenging bail granted to Nair and Boinpally by trial court.

The CBI has also sought a stay on the trial court’s bail order. The high court had earlier asked Nair and Boinpally to file their replies on the pleas. Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge, and Boinpally, however, are still in custody as they were arrested by ED.

Challenging the bail order, the CBI’s counsel had contended that every reasoning given by the trial court judge was “perverse”. Nair’s counsel had earlier said the jurisprudence has changed in the country and now, it is jail and not bail.

The council had said the moment Nair got bail in the CBI case, he was arrested by ED. In its petition, the CBI said, “By way of the impugned order, the special judge has not only granted a concession of bail to the respondent accused in an extremely serious and wide-ranging economic offence but this discretion has been exercised at a very crucial stage of the investigation.”

YSR Cong MP’s son gets interim bail

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail on medical grounds to Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. While granting the relief, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked Magunta to appear before Enforcement Directorate officials at the agency’s Chennai or Delhi office, whenever called.

Pernod Ricard’s plea junked

Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by French spirits major Pernod Ricard challenging the Delhi government's refusal to renew its licence for the sale of liquor in the capital. Justice Prathiba M Singh said the writ petition was not maintainable and asked it to approach the appellate authority under the excise law with its grievance. The firm’s L1 licence application was rejected by the Department of Excise on April 13.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the CBI to place before it the copy of the charge sheet filed against businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in a corruption case related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was informed by the counsel for Nair and Boinpally that the copy of the charge sheet filed by the CBI before a trial court is not on the record. “Let the copy of the charge sheet be placed on record. List on October 6,” the court said. It was hearing CBI’s pleas challenging bail granted to Nair and Boinpally by trial court. The CBI has also sought a stay on the trial court’s bail order. The high court had earlier asked Nair and Boinpally to file their replies on the pleas. Nair, AAP’s communication in-charge, and Boinpally, however, are still in custody as they were arrested by ED.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Challenging the bail order, the CBI’s counsel had contended that every reasoning given by the trial court judge was “perverse”. Nair’s counsel had earlier said the jurisprudence has changed in the country and now, it is jail and not bail. The council had said the moment Nair got bail in the CBI case, he was arrested by ED. In its petition, the CBI said, “By way of the impugned order, the special judge has not only granted a concession of bail to the respondent accused in an extremely serious and wide-ranging economic offence but this discretion has been exercised at a very crucial stage of the investigation.” YSR Cong MP’s son gets interim bail The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail on medical grounds to Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam. While granting the relief, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked Magunta to appear before Enforcement Directorate officials at the agency’s Chennai or Delhi office, whenever called. Pernod Ricard’s plea junked Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition by French spirits major Pernod Ricard challenging the Delhi government's refusal to renew its licence for the sale of liquor in the capital. Justice Prathiba M Singh said the writ petition was not maintainable and asked it to approach the appellate authority under the excise law with its grievance. The firm’s L1 licence application was rejected by the Department of Excise on April 13.