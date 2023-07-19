Delhi floods: Normal operations resume at Sushrut Trauma Centre

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Yamuna’s water level receding, the city has started recovering from the unprecedented flood situation it is still battering. Two hospitals that remained most affected

amid the floods are now back on their feet.

The Sushrut Trauma Center in Civil Lines has been reopened. Around 15 patients who were injured were admitted to the hospital and surgery was also performed on one of them. Meanwhile, the Hindu Rao Hospital has also restarted the elective surgeries it stalled due to the water scarcity it faced for the last few days.

Yamuna floods inundated the Sushrut Trauma Centre last week and the whole Civil Lines area forcing daily lives to a standstill. Around 40 patients in the hospitals including three on ventilators had to be shifted to Lok Nayak Hospital. Now, as the water level has gone down, the in-patient department and OPD have started functioning again.

Meanwhile, the medical procedures at Hindu Rao Hospital were disrupted as the Delhi government stalled the operations of Water Treatment Plants which were submerged in the deluge.

On the other hand, the water supply at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital at Kashmere Gate was disrupted due to the closure of the water treatment plant. Nearly 10 such surgeries got postponed due to the situation. However, the surgeries have started by the institute again from Tuesday.

