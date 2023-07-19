Delhi floods: Restriction on entry of heavy transport vehicles into city lifted

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Traffic movement was affected in many areas of the city due to waterlogging following rainfall on Tuesday. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to alert commuters about the traffic congestion.

“Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Rajghat towards Sarai Kale Khan due to waterlogging and breakdown of a bus near IP flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the traffic police said in a tweet. Vehicular movement was also affected from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging.

“Movement of traffic is affected in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging at Salimgarh bypass. Kindly avoid the stretch,” the police said in another tweet. “Soon after the rain, there were traffic snarls on Ring Road and arterial roads adjoining it, close to Lajpat Nagar market. Waterlogging occurred on a part of the street near Ashram Chowk in the afternoon, due to which traffic crawled in that area,” said Laxman Kumar, an office-goer.

A PWD official said one carriageway of IP Marg was waterlogged hours after traffic resumed on the stretch, which was inundated after a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged due to the overflowing Yamuna River.

Meanwhile, the city government has decided to lift from Wednesday restrictions on the entry of heavy goods vehicles into the national capital. The government on July 13 banned the entry of heavy goods vehicles -- barring those carrying essential items -- from the four borders, including Singhu, as a precautionary measure in view of the rising level of the Yamuna’s water. The government announced a partial lifting of the restrictions on July 17.

