Delhi floods: Team formed to deal with threat of snakes as water recedes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a surge in snake sightings across Delhi as floodwaters recede, the government on Tuesday decided to establish a rapid response team to effectively handle the situation.

This is the first time such a team has been assembled, reflecting the severity of the recent flooding as the swollen Yamuna River reached farther into the city than it has in over four decades, said an official.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the rapid response team will be operational in all flood-affected districts of Delhi, ensuring comprehensive coverage in addressing the snake-related concerns.

To provide immediate assistance, the forest department has introduced a dedicated helpline number, 1800118600. There have been multiple reports of snakes emerging from houses, posing a risk to residents. Concerns have been raised about snake encounters near flood relief camps, a statement said.

An official said that more than 25 snakes have already been safely rescued from areas surrounding the Old Railway Bridge and released in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

