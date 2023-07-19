Home Cities Delhi

Delhi floods: Visit relief camps, Congress urges NHRC

Published: 19th July 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

People from low-lying areas relocate to a safer place with their belongings after the Yamuna river inundated the nearby areas during monsoon season (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Legal and Human Rights Department of the Delhi Congress filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asking them to constitute a team to visit relief camps and issue immediate directives to the government to provide essential amenities to those affected.

Sunil Kumar, an advocate, filed the petition on behalf of the Delhi Congress, seeking the formation of a human rights team to assess the situation of the flood victims.

He expressed concern over the deplorable conditions of flood victims and highlighted the lack of mismanagement and coordination among departments of the Delhi Government in providing relief to the victims. Kumar criticized the government for neglecting the plight of the flood victims and said that residents have been suffering from the devastating floods since July 11, 2023. 

Water level may drop to 205.15m today
According to the CWC’s flood-monitoring portal, the water level is expected to drop to 205.15 metres by 7 am on Wednesday.  The Wazirabad water treatment plant, where operations were hit due to inundation of a pump house, has also started working at full capacity, said Chief Minister. The river has been receding gradually after peaking at 208.66 metres on Thursday. The Okhla WTP began operating on Friday, and Chandrawal on Sunday.  

TAGS
Relief camps NHRC Delhi Congress

