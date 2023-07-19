Home Cities Delhi

Flood victims of Delhi face daunting task of starting life afresh

The family was evacuated to a relief camp, and as the water recedes it prepares to come back.

Published: 19th July 2023

Houses submerged in the floodwaters near Nizamuddin Bridge | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  They survived the national capital’s devastating floods but now stare at the challenges of the aftermath -- rebuilding a home, restarting a life!  Aruna Devi (35) lived in the Yamuna Khadar area before the water of the swollen river came gushing in last week, sweeping away the modest structure she called home and destroying her children’s books.

The family was evacuated to a relief camp, and as the water recedes it prepares to come back. Their immediate challenge is that one of them has fallen sick, but their long-term challenges are more daunting.
“I am worried for the education of my children,” says Aruna, who worked in agriculture fields. “The flood washed away their books and other essentials.

When I went back to get them, the police did not let me. I do not know what I shall do.”  The consequences of the floods have been devastating with over 26,000 people being evacuated from their homes. The waters inundated key landmarks, roads, monuments and residential areas. The estimated loss of property, businesses and earnings may run into crores.

Varun Nandan (40s), a single parent of three, lost all his belongings and is now worried about his children’s education. The government has set up multiple relief camps in the city where those rescued from the affected areas are being kept.

At one of the relief camps, Sunita says the food they are being provided is not sufficient for her kids and there are no regular water facilities either. “I lost my livelihood in the floods. I am worried about how I will rebuild my life,” Sunita says.

 Parts of the city have been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

