Home Cities Delhi

US education firm to help Delhi Teachers’ University improve standards

It is to be noted that RAND Corporation is recognized as one of the top three education think tanks globally. 

Published: 19th July 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a significant move aimed at further elevating the quality of education in Delhi and enhancing the professional development of teachers, the Kejriwal government’s Delhi Teachers’ University (DTU) has signed a three-year MoU with the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy think tank based in the US.

The MoU was officially signed in the presence of Delhi Higher Education Minister Atishi and aims to facilitate support for strategic issues, improve teaching and research skills, and engage in joint scholarly discourse on key public policy matters. 

It is to be noted that RAND Corporation is recognized as one of the top three education think tanks globally. The umbrella MoU marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration that aims to leverage DTU’s infrastructure along with RAND’s expertise in conducting rigorous, high-quality research to support teacher training and capacity building for teachers and undertake future research activities to understand the state of teachers and the teaching profession in Delhi.

Speaking about the MoU, Atishi said, “This collaboration between Delhi Teachers University and the RAND Corporation is a significant step forward in our endeavor to strengthen the education landscape in Delhi. With the support and expertise of RAND, we aim to empower teachers with the latest research insights and equip them with the necessary skills.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Teachers’ University Qaulity of education Kejriwal government RAND Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp