US education firm to help Delhi Teachers’ University improve standards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at further elevating the quality of education in Delhi and enhancing the professional development of teachers, the Kejriwal government’s Delhi Teachers’ University (DTU) has signed a three-year MoU with the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy think tank based in the US.

The MoU was officially signed in the presence of Delhi Higher Education Minister Atishi and aims to facilitate support for strategic issues, improve teaching and research skills, and engage in joint scholarly discourse on key public policy matters.

It is to be noted that RAND Corporation is recognized as one of the top three education think tanks globally. The umbrella MoU marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration that aims to leverage DTU’s infrastructure along with RAND’s expertise in conducting rigorous, high-quality research to support teacher training and capacity building for teachers and undertake future research activities to understand the state of teachers and the teaching profession in Delhi.

Speaking about the MoU, Atishi said, “This collaboration between Delhi Teachers University and the RAND Corporation is a significant step forward in our endeavor to strengthen the education landscape in Delhi. With the support and expertise of RAND, we aim to empower teachers with the latest research insights and equip them with the necessary skills.”

