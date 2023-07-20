1984 anti-Sikh riots: Further action on chargesheet against Tytler on July 21

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday adjourned till July 21 for further proceedings on the charge sheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand was hearing the supplementary charge sheet filed against Tytler by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of killings in the Pul Bangash area in 1984.

The court asked the probe agency to bring a complaint under section 195 CrPC filed by the public servant for violation of his orders by the accused. As the agency has added section 188 (Violation of order issued by the public servant), therefore it is required to place the complaint under Section 195 CrPC that the public servant to place on record the Complaint filed under Section 195 Cr.PC, the judge said, adding it is required to take Cognizance of the charge sheet.

“Either you (CBI) bring the complaint or drop the section 188 IPC from the charge sheet,” the court said. The court asked the CBI’s counsel to discuss the issue with the department and inform it accordingly. The matter has been listed for further proceedings on July 21. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court here, the CBI said Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984, that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

