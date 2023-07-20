Home Cities Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Three freed of charges of assault, arson

According to the prosecution, they were part of a riotous mob that went on the rampage in Johripur Ganga Vihar pulia near Bhagirathi Vihar.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Violence during the Delhi riots.

Violence during the Delhi riots.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sessions court hearing a case of the 2020 Delhi riots has acquitted 3 accused of all charges, including vandalism, assault and arson as the prosecution could not prove them “beyond reasonable doubts”.The court was hearing a case against Dinesh Yadav, Sandeep and Tinku, against whom an FIR was registered on the basis of five complaints.

According to the prosecution, they were part of a riotous mob that went on the rampage in Johripur Ganga Vihar pulia near Bhagirathi Vihar. The judge said it was ‘established’ that the five incidents that were reported were caused by an unlawful assembly, which committed rioting, assault, vandalism and arson.

However, the court noted that only three prosecution witnesses, including constable Vipin, head constable Sanoj and auto driver Aaftab Alam, who was assaulted by the mob, had identified them. The Gokalpuri police station had filed a charge sheet against the trio for various offences under the IPC, including rioting, attempting to commit culpable homicide etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riots acquitted arson assault

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp