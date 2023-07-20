2020 Delhi riots: Three freed of charges of assault, arson

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A sessions court hearing a case of the 2020 Delhi riots has acquitted 3 accused of all charges, including vandalism, assault and arson as the prosecution could not prove them “beyond reasonable doubts”.The court was hearing a case against Dinesh Yadav, Sandeep and Tinku, against whom an FIR was registered on the basis of five complaints.

According to the prosecution, they were part of a riotous mob that went on the rampage in Johripur Ganga Vihar pulia near Bhagirathi Vihar. The judge said it was ‘established’ that the five incidents that were reported were caused by an unlawful assembly, which committed rioting, assault, vandalism and arson.

However, the court noted that only three prosecution witnesses, including constable Vipin, head constable Sanoj and auto driver Aaftab Alam, who was assaulted by the mob, had identified them. The Gokalpuri police station had filed a charge sheet against the trio for various offences under the IPC, including rioting, attempting to commit culpable homicide etc.

