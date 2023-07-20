Delhi floods result of misguided development, obstruction of river’s natural flow: Expert

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Wednesday said the floods in Delhi are a human-made disaster, not merely a result of climate change or natural events.“The flooding in Delhi is the result of misguided development and the obstruction of the Yamuna’s natural flow,” he said.

Singh, also known as “Waterman of India”, said that the idea of making Delhi flood-free has been discussed by policymakers since the 1960s, but effective action has been lacking. He said historically Delhi consisted of two distinct regions: the Khadar of Yamuna (Indraprastha) and the Aravalli area (Khandavprastha). In the past, rainwater from the Aravalli region used to flow directly into the Yamuna. However, with urbanisation, these drains now carry sewage and waste, polluting the river. A 2006 study revealed that Delhi had three major drainage systems -- Barapulla, Sabi (Najafgarh drain) and Shahdara -- along with 201 minor drainages that fed into the Yamuna.

Unfortunately, these drainage systems now carry a mixture of rainwater and sewage, causing flooding and waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the Magsaysay awardee said. “One of the key issues contributing to the problem is the lack of cooperation among various government agencies. Five agencies, including the Delhi government’s Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, and Jal Shakti Ministry, work independently, leading to inefficiencies in flood control measures,” he told PTI.

Singh said these agencies should set aside political differences and collaborate for the common goal of making Delhi flood and drought-resistant. He also criticised the excessive development in the Himalayas which is leading to landslides and increased flooding downstream.

NEW DELHI: Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh on Wednesday said the floods in Delhi are a human-made disaster, not merely a result of climate change or natural events.“The flooding in Delhi is the result of misguided development and the obstruction of the Yamuna’s natural flow,” he said. Singh, also known as “Waterman of India”, said that the idea of making Delhi flood-free has been discussed by policymakers since the 1960s, but effective action has been lacking. He said historically Delhi consisted of two distinct regions: the Khadar of Yamuna (Indraprastha) and the Aravalli area (Khandavprastha). In the past, rainwater from the Aravalli region used to flow directly into the Yamuna. However, with urbanisation, these drains now carry sewage and waste, polluting the river. A 2006 study revealed that Delhi had three major drainage systems -- Barapulla, Sabi (Najafgarh drain) and Shahdara -- along with 201 minor drainages that fed into the Yamuna. Unfortunately, these drainage systems now carry a mixture of rainwater and sewage, causing flooding and waterlogging during heavy rainfall, the Magsaysay awardee said. “One of the key issues contributing to the problem is the lack of cooperation among various government agencies. Five agencies, including the Delhi government’s Flood Control and Delhi Jal Board, Central Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, and Jal Shakti Ministry, work independently, leading to inefficiencies in flood control measures,” he told PTI.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Singh said these agencies should set aside political differences and collaborate for the common goal of making Delhi flood and drought-resistant. He also criticised the excessive development in the Himalayas which is leading to landslides and increased flooding downstream.