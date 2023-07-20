Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man electrocuted to death while on treadmill at gym

Saksham Pruthi

Saksham Pruthi (Photo | Saksham Pruthi's website)

By Online Desk

A 24-year-old man Saksham Pruthi died due to electrocution while running on a treadmill at a gym in Delhi's Rohini area, NDTV reported.

Pruthi, who was working at a Gurugram-based firm, used to visit Gymplex Fitness Zone in Sector 15.

On Tuesday morning, he collapsed while exercising on the treadmill at the gym. Electrocution was confirmed as the cause of death in the post-mortem, the NDTV report said.

A case has been registered under sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery.

NDTV said that the gym manager has been arrested and a probe is on.

