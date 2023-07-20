Delhi students asked to wear full-sleeves clothing to schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Education and MCD to take targeted action to safeguard children from vector borne diseases. He also directed them to inform all the schools to ensure full-sleeves clothing and full sleeves uniforms to be worn by the students to prevent mosquito bites and possible diseases. According to the Delhi government, there are chances of significant increase in the number of cases of vector borne diseases such as dengue this year in view of the early onset of monsoon and waterlogging. Delhi government will be taking the help of government school children to attack dengue.

