Delhi University teachers slam delay in fund release

The associations asserted that there is an immediate need to draw the UGC’s attention to ensure the timely and sufficient release of due salary benefits and arrears to employees and pensioners.

Delhi University.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Teachers’ and principals’ associations of the University of Delhi have expressed dismay over the delayed and inadequate release of maintenance grants to colleges by the UGC and the city government. In a joint statement released after a meeting, the Delhi University Teacher’s Association (DUTA) and the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) said, “The delay on the part of the UGC in releasing the grants is causing uncertainty and anxiety in the university community and causing great hardship to the teaching and non-teaching employees and superannuated staff.”     

The associations asserted that there is an immediate need to draw the UGC’s attention to ensure the timely and sufficient release of due salary benefits and arrears to employees and pensioners. “It is to be noted that the expenditure of colleges is duly informed through the annual budget estimates submitted to the UGC, yet the grant-in-aid is not released in a timely manner’,” it read. The associations also batted for a return to the earlier practice of releasing the grants on a quarterly basis.

