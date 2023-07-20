Ensure fumigation in flood-affected areas,  disinfection, top Delhi official directed

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has directed the divisional commissioner to ensure disinfection and fumigation are done on a war footing in all the flood-affected areas. In an official communication, she directed that a daily report of disinfected and fumigated areas be submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and her for the next seven days starting Wednesday.

“With the receding water levels in the Yamuna, many of those evacuated have started going back to their residences. Now the most important priority is prevention of waterborne and vector-borne diseases. Divisional Commissioner is directed to ensure that disinfection and fumigation happens on a war-footing in all flood-affected areas,” read the communication.It also said all the officers deployed by the chief secretary as Incharges of different districts and sub-divisions should personally carry on-ground monitoring of all disinfection and fumigation.

