Father, son held for stabbing daughter’s boyfriend in Delhi’s Jafrabad

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was arrested along with his minor son for allegedly stabbing his daughter’s boyfriend to death in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad area. The accused named Manzoor was the father of a 19-year-old girl who was in a relationship with the deceased Salman for 2 years which was being opposed by him and his family.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said on July 17 at about 5.15 pm, information was received that a young man had been stabbed to death near Kalyan Cinema, Gali No. 2, Chauhan Banger, Jafrabad.“On reaching the spot, the police team found a person with stab injuries on his neck and chest. He was lying dead at the spot and was identified as Salman, 25,” the DCP said.

During the preliminary enquiry, the suspects were identified as Manzoor and his son. Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and began an intense search operation to nab both the accused father and son.

Multiple raids were conducted and the accused Manzoor was arrested along with his minor son. On sustained interrogation, the accused Manzoor Khan confessed to his crime and told the cops that he had also advised the deceased Salman to refrain from meeting his daughter but the latter was not paying any heed and making repeated rounds on his street.

