Festival of Libraries: Special ranking system to be introduced by Ministry of Culture

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day Festival of Libraries, being organised by the Ministry of Culture will start on August 5 at Pragati Maidan. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event. The festival will also mark the launch of a special ranking system for libraries across India, further promoting excellence and innovation in the library sector.

"This festival is a part of the second phase of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’—celebration and commemoration of 75 years of India's independence-- and is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to foster the development and digitization of libraries and cultivate a culture of reading in India," said the ministry official.

“The Festival of Libraries is a unique event that aims to engage and inspire participants from the entire ecosystem of libraries...The Festival of Libraries will serve as a platform to showcase iconic libraries from around the world, initiating a dialogue on the modernization and digitization of libraries. It aims to facilitate the formulation of action-oriented policies for the development of Model Libraries in India, right down to the village and community levels,” said the ministry.

The event will culminate with a valedictory function which will be graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Noteworthy highlights include:

Launch of a crowd-sourced Directory of Libraries

The signing of a Tripartite MoU between three prominent libraries-- KhudaBaksh Oriental Public Library (Patna), Rampur Raza Library (Rampur) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Arabic Persian Research Institute (Tonk) for long-term collaborative events

Commencement of celebration of 250 years of the Rampur Raza library

Launch of the Sassy Library Series with the plot based on Rampur Raza Library

Release of a set of Cursive Writing Books in the 22 vernacular languages.

While briefing about the programme, Union Minister of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said that the festival celebrates knowledge and imagination. “Libraries preserve manuscripts and bridge the gap between history and the limitless future. Our digital library initiative breaks barriers, empowering all citizens with access to knowledge. Let's celebrate with fervour, embracing the transformative power of libraries and the boundless opportunities that the One Nation, One Digital Library will give,” he said.

The event will include roundtable discussions and panels where participants can explore library best practices from Indian states and libraries worldwide. “There will be engaging conversations with organizers of literary festivals, young authors, publishing houses, and more. Special sessions will focus on schemes for libraries and their collections, including National Missions on Libraries Manuscripts and Archives,” said the ministry.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience 10 captivating exhibitions showcasing cartography, calligraphy, cursive writing, and tribal fonts and scripts. The digitization of archives, particularly private collections, will be discussed, and attendees can explore a remarkable exhibition featuring rare archival collections and illuminated manuscripts.

