L-G, CM meet over appointment of DERC chief

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting at the Raj Niwas here to pick a candidate to head the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), officials said. Details of the meeting, which went on for nearly an hour, are yet to be known. Ahead of the meeting, the Delhi government furnished three names before the L-G, official sources said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the DERC. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday.

