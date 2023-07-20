Home Cities Delhi

L-G, CM meet over appointment of DERC chief

Details of the meeting, which went on for nearly an hour, are yet to be known.

Published: 20th July 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo | PTI). (R)Delhi L-G VK Saxena (File | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting at the Raj Niwas here to pick a candidate to head the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), officials said. Details of the meeting, which went on for nearly an hour, are yet to be known. Ahead of the meeting, the Delhi government furnished three names before the L-G, official sources said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the DERC. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DERC chief appointment Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp