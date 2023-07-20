Minister gives approval to new AIIMS norms for research scholars

Ashish Srivastava By

NEW DELHI: The controversial recruitment guideline for the research staff in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which curtails the engagement period with the institute, is now officially documented and approved by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a document accessed by the newspaper, the Union Minister has instructed Director, AIIMS that project staff will not be allowed to continue beyond six years of their engagement with the institute.“...project staff will not be allowed to continue or hired to serve beyond six years of cumulative engagements in the Institute In this regard, relevant enabling provisions will be incorporated in all such future advertisements/offers of these contractual appointments,” the order read.

Besides, the absorption of those staff members who have completed 15 years of engagement is still under consideration and the institute’s director has been asked to “prepare and submit a clear proposal in this regard.”

This newspaper broke the story last month about AIIMS framing new guidelines for research to duck the court-mandated practice of regularization of staff employed in research projects. Multiple orders from Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court makes research staff, involved in various projects for 15 years with the institute, eligible for regularization at AIIMS.

Meanwhile, disturbed by the decision, scholars and scientists decided to go on an indefinite protest from Thursday. “We will carry out peaceful demonstrations on the campus to start with. If the policymakers don’t come down to a rational solution to our demands, we may intensify our agitation. However, research won’t be affected in any manner,” a key member from the Society of Young Scientists (SYS), said.

