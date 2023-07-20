Ministry of Culture enters into MoU with Indian Navy to revive 2000-year-old shipbuilding technique

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To revive and preserve the 2000-year-old technique of shipbuilding known as the ‘stitched shipbuilding method’, the Ministry of Culture and the Indian Navy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Indian Navy will oversee the implementation and execution of the entire project. As custodians of maritime security and experts in the field, the Indian Navy's involvement ensures seamless project management and adherence to the highest standards of safety and precision, said ministry officials.

Their invaluable experience and technical knowledge will play a pivotal role in the successful revival of the ancient stitching method and the construction of the stitched ship, they added.

The stitched ship holds significant cultural value in India, given its historical importance and the preservation of traditional craftsmanship. Throughout history, India has had a strong maritime tradition, and the use of stitched ships played a vital role in trade, cultural exchange, and exploration. These ships, constructed by stitching wooden planks together rather than using nails, offered flexibility and durability, making them less susceptible to damage from shoals and sandbars. Although the arrival of European ships led to a shift in shipbuilding techniques, the art of stitching ships has survived in a few coastal regions of India, primarily for small local fishing boats.

Reviving and rejuvenating this fading art is crucial to ensure the preservation of cultural heritage for future generations. The proposal to construct an ocean-going wooden stitched sailship using the ancient Indian art of stitching is a commendable initiative. “The project aims to leverage the expertise of the remaining traditional shipwrights in India and showcase their exceptional craftsmanship. By sailing along ancient maritime routes using traditional navigational techniques, the project seeks to gain insights into the historical interactions across the Indian Ocean, which facilitated the flow of Indian culture, knowledge systems, traditions, technologies, and ideas,” stated the officials.

The MoU signing ceremony, held on Tuesday, was graced by the presence of the senior officials of the minister Govind Mohan (secretary), Uma Nanduri, (joint secretary), Priyanka Chandra, (director), Rear Admiral K. Srinivas, and Commodore Sujeet Bakshi, Commander Sandeep Roy from the Indian Navy.

“It (project) aims to revive the maritime memory and instil a sense of pride in India's rich maritime heritage among its citizens. Additionally, it aims to promote cultural memories among the Indian Ocean littoral countries. Thorough documentation and cataloguing of the project will ensure that valuable information is preserved for future reference. This project not only represents a unique boat-building endeavour but also serves as a testament to India's diverse cultural heritage and ancient seafaring traditions,’ said the officials.

