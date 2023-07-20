Raj Ghat’s bowl-like shape inhibiting efforts to drain water from complex: Atishi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister Atishi on Wednesday said the Raj Ghat and the complex around it continues to hold floodwaters due to its bowl-like structure as she informed that both state and central agencies are engaged in pumping out the water. She was speaking after inspecting the ongoing water drainage work at Raj Ghat and other areas.

“Raj Ghat and the entire complex around it is a national symbol. Due to its bowl-like shape, the 250-acre complex continues to hold water even after the floods. Took stock of waterlogging there today. All the agencies of the central government, Delhi government and the MCD are engaged in pumping out water on a war footing with the help of a large number of pumps,” Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Several areas, including Rajghat-Shantivan, ITO and Ring Road, have been affected by waterlogging owing to the flood-like situation in the city. A government statement said Atishi, during her visit, found that the waterlogging near ITO flyover has almost been resolved, and the road opened for traffic. The work to remove the mud caused by the floods is also progressing rapidly, it said, adding that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) are cleaning the roads through pressure pipes to ensure no inconvenience is caused to the commuters.

During the inspection, the PWD minister said, “There is a problem of waterlogging in Raj Ghat and other nearby monuments after the floods. The 250-acre premises of Rajghat have been severely impacted, and immediate efforts are being made to drain out the stagnant water on priority.”

