Sisodia to get footage of ‘manhandling’ incident

Jaison Wilson

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue court here on Wednesday asked officials to provide former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia the May 23 CCTV footage of its premises when he was allegedly manhandled by cops, saying the AAP leader who is facing ED, CBI cases, shall continue to be produced physically until further requests or directions.

Special Judge MK Nagapal also said an extra copy of the footage of the incident, which was preserved following court directions, in a separate pen drive to be handed to the court before the next date while posting the matter for August 25. On May 23, Sisodia was interacting with the media outside the courtroom when all of a sudden, he was seen moved by a cop who caught hold of him putting his arm around Sisodia’s head in what looked like a stranglehold.

During the hearing of the ED case on Wednesday, regarding the hospitalisation of one of the co-accused in the case Amit Arora following an earlier court order, the court said, his hospitalisation “has been stretched too long”.

“This court prima facie feels that hospitalisation of accused in a private institute under the garb of above orders has been stretched too long. Hence, let a detailed medical report from the Medical Superintendent/ Director of the concerned hospital be called immediately,” the judge said.

