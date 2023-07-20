Video | Pilot, husband thrashed for torturing minor domestic help

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The relatives of a 10-year-old domestic help at the house of a woman pilot and her husband in Dwarka on Wednesday thrashed the couple for allegedly torturing the minor. In a purported video of the incident that went viral on social media, the pilot, identified by cops as Poornima (33), could be seen being thrashed by some people with slippers while her husband tried to intervene.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said, “During preliminary probe, it was found that a 10-year-old girl was employed as a domestic help for the last two months by a couple. She was allegedly beaten by them. A crowd gathered at the residence of the couple and beat them up.”

The DCP said that the minor was medically examined and an FIR was registered against the couple under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and also under the Child Labour Act.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.



The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z

“The couple was detained,” the DCP said, adding that another FIR was also registered on the basis of the complaint of the pilot alleging that she was thrashed by some unidentified people outside her residence.

“We have registered an FIR for assaulting the couple and are in the process of identifying the suspects from the videos in circulation. They will too face action,” the DCP said.

The woman is a pilot with Indigo Airlines while her husband is a ground staff with Vistara Airlines.A senior Indigo official said the company is aware of the video circulating on social media. “We are investigating the matter. The employee has been derostered,” the official said

