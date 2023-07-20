Wrestler Sushil Kumar gets interim bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi sessions court Wednesday granted a week’s interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused of beating to death a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar over two years ago, on medical grounds. Noting that Kumar has a torn ligament, the court granted him relief.

It was hearing the interim bail application of Kumar, who has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021 for the alleged killing of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar.

“Keeping in view the present medical condition of the applicant or accused, it is ordered that he be released on interim bail for a period of one week, from July 23 to July 30, only on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar said. The judge noted the plea was filed because Kumar has suffered a ligament tear near the right knee.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi sessions court Wednesday granted a week’s interim bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar, accused of beating to death a former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar over two years ago, on medical grounds. Noting that Kumar has a torn ligament, the court granted him relief. It was hearing the interim bail application of Kumar, who has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021 for the alleged killing of junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. “Keeping in view the present medical condition of the applicant or accused, it is ordered that he be released on interim bail for a period of one week, from July 23 to July 30, only on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount,” Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar said. The judge noted the plea was filed because Kumar has suffered a ligament tear near the right knee.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });