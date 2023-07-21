Home Cities Delhi

Ban on over-the-counter sale of painkillers in Delhi

The regulatory body on Thursday said the drugs could be sold only after a prescription from a doctor and asked the chemists to maintain records of stocks of such painkillers.

An unidentified Indian pharmacist checks his stock of medicines at a pharmacy in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Drug control authority of the city has banned the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of painkillers amid a spike in cases of Dengue and Chikungunya as these drugs reduce the production of blood platelets.

Chemists have been asked not to sell OTC sale of medicines from Aspirin, Ibuprofen & Diclofenac groups. The authority has also warned of stringent action if any retail chemist is found violating the instructions.

“Detection of cases of Vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Chikungunya has been on the rise during the rainy season... In view of the above, it is desired in the public interest that during the season, the use of drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen & Diclofenac group of medicines should be restricted to be sold against the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioner only,” the Delhi government’s Drug Control Department stated.

