Couple accused of torturing minor help held, sent to judicial custody

NEW DELHI: A court has sent a woman pilot and her husband arrested for allegedly assaulting their minor domestic help in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area to judicial custody till August 2, police said on Thursday. Three people have also been arrested for allegedly thrashing the couple, they said. The 10-year-old girl worked as a domestic help at the house of the woman pilot, Poornima Bagchi (33).

The girl was beaten up by Poornima and her husband Kaushik Bagchi (36) on Wednesday, following which a group of angry people, including the minor’s relatives, thrashed the couple. Senior police said Poornima was produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody till August 2.

Her husband was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody till August 2. Earlier in the day, he was questioned in detail by officers and a forensic psychologist, police said. Kaushik works as ground staff with a private airline.

According to police, it was found that the girl had been working at the couple’s house for the past two months. One of the girl’s relatives saw Poornima and her husband beating her up on Wednesday. Later, the couple were thrashed by an angry crowd. In a purported video of the incident, people are seen thrashing the couple. Some of the women are also seen slapping and pulling the hair of Poornima, who is in her uniform.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Poornima and her husband. The arrested persons have been identified as Jitan Singh, Guddu and Anil. Some other accused have been identified and will be arrested soon, police said. The relatives of a 10-year-old domestic help, who was allegedly thrashed by her employer in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, claimed the minor was often hit with hot iron tongs and demanded strict action against the accused.

Girl’s kin claim she was hit with hot tongs

The relatives claimed the minor was often hit with hot iron tongs and demanded strict action against the accused. They said the girl was employed to take care of the accused couple’s child but was also made to do household work. The girl was working there for about two months, but none knew that she was subjected to “abuse”. The victim’s family live in a JJ Colony which is hardly 500m from where she worked.

