‘Exter’mination is the target!

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Hyundai has launched the Exter, its new compact SUV that is set to redefine the segment. The Hyundai Exter is designed to turn heads with its innovative exterior styling that showcases Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity.

The small SUV features a modern front end, dynamic sides, and a sporty rear design. The energetic exterior of the Exter includes signature ‘H’ LED daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, bold and sporty skid plates (front and rear), and diamond-cut alloy wheels. With distinct character lines and parametric garnish on the C-pillars, the Exter looks edgy and attractive from every angle. Although it is built to size, it looks very proportional and sits well on the 15-inch alloys.

Interiors

Step inside the Hyundai Exter, and you’ll experience an extravagant interior and superior comfort. The cabin is designed with attention to detail and features a sporty, black 3D pattern finish dashboard. It features a connected infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium floor mats, and a sporty, coloured gradation pattern on the seats. Despite its size, the Exter provides ample headroom, shoulder room, and legroom, ensuring unparalleled comfort for both short and long journeys. To top it off, it gets a 391-litre boot, which has more than enough space to pack away things for a weekend getaway.

Smart mobility

The Exter is packed with advanced technology features that cater to the evolving needs of young customers. The SUV offers a range of premium and high-tech features, including a smart electric sunroof controlled by embedded voice commands, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, rear AC vents with a power outlet, fully automatic temperature control, and

a host of other convenience features. The Exter also features an advanced digital cluster with a colour TFT multi-information display, an HD infotainment system with Bluelink and smartphone connectivity, and ambient sounds of nature for an immersive driving experience.

Engine

The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that delivers refined performance and smooth acceleration. Customers have the option to choose from three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with a manual transmission, a 1.2-litre

Kappa petrol engine with an automated manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre Bio-fuel Kappa with CNG engine and manual transmission. The 1.2-litre Kappa engine delivers 83 PS of power which is more than ample for an SUV this size.

Priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)



