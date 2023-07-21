Home Cities Delhi

‘Exter’mination is the target!

Step inside the Hyundai Exter, and you’ll experience an extravagant interior and superior comfort

Published: 21st July 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

The small SUV features a  modern front end, dynamic sides, and a sporty rear design.

The small SUV features a  modern front end, dynamic sides, and a sporty rear design.

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Hyundai has launched the Exter, its new compact SUV that is set to redefine the segment. The Hyundai Exter is designed to turn heads with its innovative exterior styling that showcases Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design identity.

The small SUV features a  modern front end, dynamic sides, and a sporty rear design. The energetic exterior of the Exter includes signature ‘H’ LED daytime running lamps, projector headlamps, bold and sporty skid plates (front and rear), and diamond-cut alloy wheels. With distinct character lines and parametric garnish on the C-pillars, the Exter looks edgy and attractive from every angle. Although it is built to size, it looks very proportional and sits well on the 15-inch alloys.

Interiors
Step inside the Hyundai Exter, and you’ll experience an extravagant interior and superior comfort. The cabin is designed with attention to detail and features a sporty, black 3D pattern finish dashboard. It features a connected infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, premium floor mats, and a sporty, coloured gradation pattern on the seats. Despite its size, the Exter provides ample headroom, shoulder room, and legroom, ensuring unparalleled comfort for both short and long journeys. To top it off, it gets a 391-litre boot, which has more than enough space to pack away things for a weekend getaway.

Smart mobility
The Exter is packed with advanced technology features that cater to the evolving needs of young customers. The SUV offers a range of premium and high-tech features, including a smart electric sunroof controlled by embedded voice commands, a dashcam with dual cameras, a wireless smartphone charger, cruise control, rear AC vents with a power outlet, fully automatic temperature control, and 
a host of other convenience features. The Exter also features an advanced digital cluster with a colour TFT multi-information display, an HD infotainment system with Bluelink and smartphone connectivity, and ambient sounds of nature for an immersive driving experience.

Engine
The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that delivers refined performance and smooth acceleration. Customers have the option to choose from three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with a manual transmission, a 1.2-litre 

Kappa petrol engine with an automated manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre Bio-fuel Kappa with CNG engine and manual transmission. The 1.2-litre Kappa engine delivers 83 PS of power which is more than ample for an SUV this size. 

Priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyundai Exter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp