Girl’s throat slit by Chinese manjha in Delhi, dies

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar on Wednesday evening when the girl was travelling on a motorbike driver by her father, they said.

The girl was sitting in the front, followed by her father, who was riding the bike, while her 13-year-old sister and mother were riding pillion, a senior police officer said.

A PCR call was received at 7.27 pm in Paschim Vihar West Police Station regarding the death of a girl due to a suspected Chinese manjha (thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites), the officer said. A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

