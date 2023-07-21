Home Cities Delhi

Girl’s throat slit by Chinese manjha in Delhi, dies

The girl was sitting in the front, followed by her father, who was riding the bike, while her 13-year-old sister and mother were riding pillion, a senior police officer said.

Published: 21st July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar on Wednesday evening when the girl was travelling on a motorbike driver by her father, they said.

The girl was sitting in the front, followed by her father, who was riding the bike, while her 13-year-old sister and mother were riding pillion, a senior police officer said.

A  PCR call was received at 7.27 pm in Paschim Vihar West Police Station regarding the death of a girl due to a suspected Chinese manjha (thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites), the officer said. A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor dead Chinese manjha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp