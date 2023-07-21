Health checkup, jabbing of cattle a priority: Minister Gopal Rai

Anup Verma and Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has issued instructions for health checkups of animals in the flood-affected areas after water started receding. The animal husbandry department has constituted 8 teams for medical checkups of animals. Additionally, it has been instructed to rescue animals and provide medicines and vaccines for them. The government has allocated two mobile vans on a rotational basis for rehabilitation camps dedicated to the well-being of animals.

Orders have also been given to consistently provide sufficient animal feed in the relief camps. “Along with the health check-up of the animals, these teams will give suggestions to the cattle rearers to save them from other diseases occurring during the rainy season,” said health minister Gopal Rai.

As the floodwaters receded from the low-lying areas of the capital, the grim sight of deceased bovines scattered along the city roads came into view. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reported picking up more than 315 dead animals from the flood-affected regions.

Nityanand Sharma, caretaker of Dharam Sangh Gau Sewa Sadan, shared the challenges faced in rescuing cattle from their cowshed located near the Yamuna. “We have safely rescued around 215 cattle in Dharamshala, but some of them suffered from skin diseases and insect infestations,” Sharma revealed.

