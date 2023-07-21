Home Cities Delhi

Seven arrested in Delhi for allegedly using illegal kite-flying threads

A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area while she was travelling on a motorbike with his father.

Published: 21st July 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kite, Sankranti, Hyderabad

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Police have arrested seven people for allegedly using illegal kite flying threads and 33 rolls of banned Chinese manjha were seized from them. Selling Chinese manjha and using is illegal, a police official said.

These seven people were arrested for allegedly flying kites with threads that can pose danger and cause injury to persons and animals, police said.

In a tweet, Delhi's outer district police said, "Seven arrested for flying kites causing danger, probability of injury or alarm to persons or animals. Selling Chinese Manjha is a crime, using it is equally a crime. Two-hundred kites and 33 rolls/pulleys of Chinese manjha also recovered from them."

Last Wednesday, a seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area while she was travelling on a motorbike with his father.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it not only causes accidents, it can also cut the skin of animals and people.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the crime branch of the city Police to investigate the manufacturing, sale, purchase and storage of Chinese synthetic manjha, used for kite flying, in markets and shops here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Illegal kite flying Banned Chinese manjha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp