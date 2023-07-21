Three CPWD panels formed for removal of water from Raj Ghat

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the conditions in the majority of areas affected during the worst flooding of the last five decades in the national capital have normalised, Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi Complex at Rajghat and other nearby memorials dedicated to former prime ministers and the president are still waterlogged. Despite the deployment of adequate manpower and machinery, about 250 acres-premises comprising memorials of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Giani Zail Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are yet to be cleaned.

Considering the damage caused by the inundation of the Samadhi complex, the Central Public Work Department has constituted three committees to remove flood water from the memorials dotting the nearly two-kilometre-long stretch along the Ring Road. The panels have also been entrusted with the responsibility to take up the restoration of all sites of national importance subsequently.

According to the senior officials, the directions to the formed teams for dewatering and restoration of the Samadhi complex were taken on Wednesday after an inspection of the site conducted by Delhi lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena. The senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) including the additional secretary and joint secretary along with officers of the city administration were also present. “During the inspection, it was felt that a huge quantity of water has filled in the Samadhi Complex, which needs immediate attention by deploying adequate resources,” said officials.

On Wednesday, Delhi’s public work department (PWD) minister Atishi said that the Raj Ghat and the complex around it continue to hold floodwaters due to its bowl-like structure. However, she added that both state and central agencies are engaged in pumping out the water. The three teams headed by senior engineers will work for the dewatering and restoration of Raj Ghat, Kishan Ghat, Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal, Veer Bhoomi, Sadaiv Atal, Vijay Ghat and Ekta Sthal, officials added.

“Raj Ghat and other memorials have different levels comprising sunken gardens and some parts are higher than the ground level. Lower levels are still holding water. Adequate numbers of pumps and

manpower have been pressed into service to clean the area. However, it is taking time,” said officials.

