Unguided use of painkillers could turn fatal, Delhi drug control body bans over-the-counter sale 

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Drug control authority of the city has banned the over-the-counter (OTC) sale of painkillers amid the possible spike in cases of Dengue and Chikungunya as these drugs interfere with the production of blood platelets which could turn fatal for the patients of mosquitogenic diseases.

The authority has asked chemists to avoid the OTC sale of medicines from Aspirin, Ibuprofen & Diclofenac groups. It also warned of stringent action if any retail chemist is found violating the instructions.

The regulatory body clarified that the drugs could be sold only after a prescription from a doctor. However, it has asked the chemists to maintain records of sales and stocks of such painkiller drugs.

"As you are aware that the incidence of the report of detection of cases of Vector-borne diseases like Dengue and Chikungunya has been on the rise during the rainy season...In view of the above, it is desired in the public interest that during the season, the use of drugs like Aspirin, Ibuprofen & Diclofenac group of medicines should be restricted to be sold against the prescription of Registered Medical Practitioner only," the Delhi Government's Drug Control Department stated.

Doctors hailed the move by the regulatory body and said that patients with vector-borne illnesses should use such painkillers only under medical supervision.

"Banned over-the-counter sale of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like Aspirin, Dispirin, Brufen, and Voveran, without medical prescription as the use of these may pose a threat to dengue patients is a welcome move. They interfere with the function of platelets (which help in the clotting of blood) and prevent blood clot formation which can lead to excessive bleeding. Viral illness like Dengue cause haemorrhage and excessive bleeding in our body and using NSAID while being infected will only worsen the patient's condition," said Dr Manali Agarwal, senior resident, Microbiology dept, AIIMS.

"These drugs, while commonly used to manage pain and inflammation, have been found to cause platelet destruction in human blood. Controlled use of these drugs is warranted, because dengue, Chikungunya etc. cause a lot of body ache, along with fever, so caution in using such painkillers must be adhered to. Such painkillers should best be avoided, but if very necessary, then should only be used in the dosages as prescribed by a qualified doctor," said Dr Anurag Saxena, HOD-Internal medicine, Primus Super Speciality Hospital.

