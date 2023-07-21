WFI stand sought on exemption to two wrestlers

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to file a status report on a plea by two wrestlers challenging the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from this year’s Asian Games selection trials.

Single-bench of Justice Subramonim Prasad while hearing the plea by Wrestlers-- Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal against the exemption of Phogat and Punia asked about the selection criteria of the latter.

Though the HC said that Phogat and Punia are ‘good sportspersons’, it remarked that the past performance alone cannot be the basis for sending the two persons forward.

“Have you done any selection process? …the entire case is that there has to be some kind of a trial so that the petitioners do not doubt the competence on the merit of the two wrestlers whom you have selected for representing the country,” asked Justice Prasad. The high court then directed the WFI’s counsel to file the affidavit by Thursday and listed the case for hearing on Friday.

The petitioners were challenging the decision of the ad-hoc committee of the Indian Olympic Association granting exemption to Phogat and Punia in the trials for men’s freestyle 65kg and women’s 53kg categories earlier this month.

The plea moved through Advocate Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar said that the trials should be held in a fair manner, without granting any exemption to any wrestler and the whole process must be video graphed.

On Tuesday, the four-member ad-hoc committee running the WFI decided to send Punia and Phogat to the Asian Games-2023 exempting their trial bouts. Both wrestlers are at the forefront of the protest against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment charges.

