AAP demands Delhi University to reinstate cut-off system, end centralised admissions

He pointed out that the responsibility for conducting this crucial exam was given to an organisation with a history of irregularities, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

Delhi University.(File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded that Delhi University reinstate its cut-off system and withdraw the centralised system of admissions. In a press conference held on Friday, members of Aam Aadmi Party’s national level teacher’s organisation AADTA and AAP’s student wing CYSS voiced strong objections against the Delhi University’s admission process and the recent hike in fees.

They called for immediate reforms to ensure a fair and accessible admission procedure for all students, including those belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Anand Prakash, Member DUTA Executive, highlighted the challenges posed by the introduction of the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) by the Central Government during the COVID pandemic. He pointed out that the responsibility for conducting this crucial exam was given to an organisation with a history of irregularities, raising concerns about fairness and transparency.

Prakash expressed how the centralisation of the admission process has made it difficult for students, especially those from rural areas and disadvantaged backgrounds, who lack access to the internet. He urged DU to consider the students’ challenges and make the necessary changes to ensure a smoother admission process, particularly for EWS and OBC students.

Kamal Tiwari, Secretary of Delhi State CYSS (Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti), echoed the concerns raised by Shri Prakash and brought attention to the plight of sports quota students. He requested DU to reopen the portal for uploading sports certificates, as many students missed the opportunity due to their sports engagements.

To address the numerous challenges faced by students during the admission process, the AAP, through CYSS, launched a helpline initiative. This initiative aims to provide support and assistance to students throughout the admissions process. Students can call the helpline numbers of CYSS members and professors for guidance and help with any admission-related issues.

Anusha, Secretary of Delhi State CYSS, presented specific demands to improve the admission process. She urged DU to restore the relaxation in cut-offs for girls, which existed before the introduction of CUET and called for a special online window to be opened for the students.

